'Naane Varuven': Dhanush's Dual Avatar From Selvaraghavan Directorial Revealed; See Poster

Superstar Dhanush has collaborated with his brother and director Selvaraghavan after a gap of over a decade for the actioner Naane Varuven. With fans awaiting the latest updates of the film, makers have dropped an intense new poster, revealing Dhanush's dual avatar. While one look showcases him as a clean-shaven youngster, the other glimpse is that of a bearded man donning spectacles.

The film revolves around the déjà vu effect between two lookalikes. Actor Indhuja Ravichander has been cast as the female lead, while Yogi Babu is also said to appear in a pivotal role. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have previously come together for projects like Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Mayakkam Enna.

Makers drop Naane Varuven poster showcasing Dhanush's dual avatar

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, February 11, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala dropped the film's poster where the Atrangi Re actor can be seen giving out intense expressions in his double roles. Along with it, he wrote, "Here is an awesome new Poster of@dhanushkraja - Dir @selvaraghavan's #NaaneVaruven". Take a look.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Om Prakash is handling the cinematography. The project's editing has been done by Bhuvana Sunder. Selvaraghavan had earlier informed that makers have completed composing the album of the film. Dropping a picture with renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the filmmaker wrote," completed the album....Can't wait to share it with you all!". The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

More on Dhanush's work front

Dhanush is all set to star in the Hollywood project, The Gray Man, which is being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Billed as an action thriller, The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. It also stars Hollywood stalwarts like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick among others.

He also has the action-thriller Maaran alongside Malavika Mohan in the pipeline. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, it is slated to come out soon via Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian as well as Mahendran in supporting roles.

(Image: Twitter/ @Selvaraghavan)