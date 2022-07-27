'Naane Varuven': Makers Unveil Intriguing Poster Featuring Dhanush Ahead Of His Birthday

Dhanush was most recently in the news after he made his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film The Gray Man and is now gearing up for several of his other projects. One of them is his upcoming action-thriller Naane Varuven, which is being helmed by his brother Selvaraghavan. As Dhanush celebrates his birthday on July 28, Selvaraghavan released the Naane Varuven poster a day before his big day and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming project.

Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven poster out ahead of his birthday

The Naane Varuven poster sees the much-loved lead star standing on a rock in a dense forest as leaves fall around him. The actor is surrounded by greenery and several trees as he holds a bow and arrow in his hands and gives the camera a fierce look. The caption of the post read, "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother @dhanushkraja". The poster received heaps of love and praise from fans, who could now wait to know more about the upcoming movie.

Have a look at the Naane Varuven poster here

More about Naane Varuven

The upcoming film will see Dhanush in a dual avatar for the very first time and he recently wrapped him shooting for it earlier this year. The actor took to his social media account and shared a monochrome picture of himself on the hood of a car as he announced that he had wrapped up filming for the project. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING" and several netizens sent their best wishes his way as he geared up for its release.

Selvaraghavan earlier took to his Twitter account and teased Dhanush's dual role in the film as he shared a poster featuring both the characters the actor will play. One of the men he pays was seen as a bearded man with spectacles, while the other was clean-shaven and seemed to be a youngster. The poster read, "Duo: An epic journey" and it made fans excited to see the much-loved actor in a dual role for the first time.

Image: Twitter/@selvaraghavan