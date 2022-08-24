'Naane Varuven': Makers Unveil New Intriguing Poster Featuring Dhanush In Dual Role

South star Dhanush is all set to impress fans in a dual role in the forthcoming film Naane Varuven. Touted to be an action thriller, the film's plot revolves around the déjà vu effect between two similar people. The film will see Dhanush stepping into the shoes of a protagonist as well as an antagonist. Morever, it is helmed by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan.

Ever since Naane Varuven was announced, there is a significant buzz around it and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project. After fueling fans' excitement levels with various intriguing posters from the film, makers recently unveiled another poster that gave fans a closer insight into Dhanush's character.

Makers unveil new poster of Naane Varuven

On August 22, Selvaraghavan took to his official Twitter handle and dropped the new poster featuring Dhanush in a dual role. While one side of the poster showcased Dhanush as a clean-shaven youngster who is donning a baggy olive green jacket, the other side featured a bearded man wearing spectacles and a cap with sombre expressions on his face. Sharing the poster, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, "#NaaneVaruven @theVcreations @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @omdop"

Here, take a look at the post:

More about Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven is an upcoming action drama that marks the Dhanush’s reunion with brother and director Selvaraghavan after a gap of over a decade. To note, the Atrangi Re actor had previously collaborated with Selvaraghavan in projects such as Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Mayakkam Enna. Naane Varuven went on floors in 2021, with a major chunk of the film shot in Ooty. Its shoot wrapped in April of 2022. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, the upcoming film stars Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles.

It marks Elli AvrRam's Tamil debut. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about her experience on the project, 'the most challenging role' of her career. She lauded Dhanush for being extremely 'kind and supportive', while also heaping praises on the 'amazing' director. "It's been a dream and satisfaction as an actor and I really want to work with both again," Elli added.

Image: Twitter/@selvaraghavan