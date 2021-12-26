'Naaradhan' Trailer: Tovino Thomas Faces Ethics Vs Sensationalism Battle As News Anchor

Tovino Thomas is playing a loveable superhero, in his latest release Minnal Murali. However, the actor seems to be playing a role almost opposite of it in his next film, Naaradhan.

The Malayalam star plays the role of a journalist with questionable ethics in the film. The plot of the venture traces the journey of the media industry from 'In the beginning was the news' to becoming 'Every human, a headline.'

Tovino Thomas-starrer Naaradhan trailer out

The trailer starts with visuals of the news anchor Chandraprakash, played by Tovino, being scolded by his Editor on his 'silence.' The latter points out that a rival channel was airing a second breaking interview, and asks the former to not bother about news and ethics. Chandrashekhar is asked what was the primetime discussion for the day on his show 'Newstrack.'

"Today's TV report is tomorrow's newspaper," Tovino could be heard sharing in the video. One could hear the line, 'This is the age of bet journalism, allegations first, explanation later."

That is not all, people believed he had airs about himself as the superstar of the channel, like 'the Mamootty and Mohanlal' of the channel. Another tells him that he had lost his 'prakasham' (light).

At the same time, his rival journalist on another channel believed it was not right to 'underestimate Chandraprakash', while he too is unhappy over his senior over salary. Tovino's character is termed as one without ethics, and he did not mind accepting that he only wants 'dirt.' The other journalist claims he follows it all.

A character, played by Anna Benn, seems to have a part in the proceedings as she believers the citizens would realise the truth one day.

Later, there comes trouble for Chandraprakash when he is asked to postpone his show. He, however, is in no mood to accept it and wants to shoot the show right under the person's house.

Anna urges to 'provoke him', and there is panic at the studio and going off-air after Chandraprakash takes a dangerous step. The story also delved into the psyche of Tovino's mind as he battles ethics and sensationalism to keep his bosses happy, as some visuals see him with heavy beard, trying to find peace faraway at a natural setting.

Naaradhan is directed by Aashiq Abu. The film also stars Renji Panicker, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, among others. The film releases on December 27.