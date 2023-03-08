Naatu Naatu At Oscars: Will Global Impact Of RRR Song Give It An Edge At Academy Awards?

India has had a persistent yet hesitant history with the Oscars. In its 95-year history, an Indian film has won at the Oscars five times, four of them of the Danny Boyle-directorial Slumdog Millionaire, a British production based on India. For one of the world’s biggest producers of cinema, the numbers tell a sorry story.

But this year is different. At the 2023 edition of the Oscars, the Indian film leading the charge is SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song Naatu Naatu from the film is in the race for the Oscars in the Original Song category.

This is a landmark moment for Indian cinema in many ways essentially because cinema from this part of the world has often been synonymous with Bollywood. But RRR, is definitely not a Bollywood film, director Rajamouli has made clear.

All set for the Oscars

SS Rajamouli's RRR has had an illustrious lap around the international award circuit and Naatu Naatu may just create history by bagging an Oscar. Naatu Naatu winning at the Oscars will not just be a victory for India, but will also be a milestone in terms of how India is popularly represented in the cinematic landscape.

Final lap in motion

Of the nine nominations Naatu Naatu secured, it has won five awards. Naatu Naatu has secured nominations at Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Hollywood Critics Association, Satellite Awards, Houston Film Critics Society, Online Film Critics Society, Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Georgia Film Critics Association along with the Academy Awards.

With a strong first quarter of 2023 in terms of critical praise in the awards circuit, Naatu Naatu has paved a firm path for itself. An Academy award win will add a glorious laurel.

Song and dance no child's play

In under five minutes, the cinematography of the song vibrantly captures competition and victory tied in seamlessly through Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's mechanical yet lively synchronisation, a staple of Indian cinema. Song-and-dance has had limited success at the Oscars, with the exception of musicals. If Naatu Naatu wins, it will make a distinct space for itself in the exclusive list of Oscar-winning musicals.

International euphoria continues

Ever since its release, the vibrant video for Naatu Naatu has garnered over 200 million views and counting. The energetic track has not only generated an organic frenzy in India but has carried its infectious energy overseas. Celebrities back home have incessantly grooved to the track celebrating its victories, including the likes of Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kutty Akhil and even RRR's own Alia Bhatt.

Taking the baton from them have been international K-Pop giants like Jungkook. Jungkook was seen grooving to the catchy number on Weverse while saying RRR, an event that sent frenzied waves through the K-Pop fandom.

Better than the best

The recent Golden Globe Awards was a successful outing for Naatu Naatu bagging the Best Song - Motion Picture award. This was followed up with an even more gratifying evening at the Critics' Choice Awards a few days later. This was a particularly successful outing for team RRR as it won not just the obvious Best Song title but also hit it home with Best International Film.

Naatu Naatu defeated big names like Rihanna's Lift Me Up featured in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand featured in last year’s biggest domestic grosser for Paramount Pictures - Top Gun: Maverick and Taylor Swift's Carolina featured in Where the Crawdads Sing for both sets of honours.

Its most recent stop on this victory lap has been the Hollywood Critics Association Awards held in February where the song won the accolade yet again this time also defeating Billie Eilish's Nobody Like U which featured in Turning Red and Doja Cat's Vegas from Elvis.

With so many wins against industry bigwigs, Naatu Naatu has the odds stacked in its favour for the much-awaited Oscar win next Monday.

Global cinema bats for Team RRR

Heavyweights of global cinema have praised RRR. Rajamouli has earlier taken to Twitter to share a heartfelt note about his exchange with Avatar director, James Cameron about the film. He wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended it to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

Among other notable names are Steven Spielberg, who over a zoom interaction with Rajamouli, shared how he found the film "outstanding". Prior to this, Marvel directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson also expressed their fondness for RRR with the latter calling it "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie...".

A win for South Asia

South Asian nominees have continually made their presence felt at the Oscars but the final lift of the statue has been a rarity. Last year, South Asian representation triumphed at the Oscars with Riz Ahmed and Joseph Patel winning big. However, for the category of 'best Original Score', 11 South Asian nominations have been recorded in the Academy Awards' almost century-long run. MM Keeravani and Chandrabose winning may set another milestone in this regard.