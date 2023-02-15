Naatu Naatu Composer MM Keeravaani Says He Is 'ready' To Take On Bollywood Projects

Academy Award nominee M.M. Keeravani recently expressed his interest in working on Bollywood projects. Keeravani is currently seeing a high point in popularity as his song Naatu Naatu from RRR (Rise. Roar. Revolt) earned a Grammy nomination. Keeravani also expressed that his lack of proper command over the Hindi language wouldn’t deter his work.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, M.M. Keeravani expressed that he’s not shy from Bollywood/Hindi cinema projects at all. He explained that he’s previously worked in Bollywood projects as well, and has a “terrific rapport” with major Bollywood directors like Neeraj Pandey and Mahesh Bhatt.

M.M. Keeravani also talked about his upcoming project with Neeraj Pandey, called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is an action film. He added that it has scope for some music much in the same way RRR did despite being thoroughly action-oriented.

“Why not? I have done several Hindi film soundtracks in the past. I’ve shared a terrific rapport with Mahesh Bhatt and also Neeraj Pandey. I am doing another film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Neeraj-ji. Although it is an action film, there is scope for music in the plot. Just like RRR, which was an action film. But music and songs were integral to the plot.”

M.M. Keeravani on why the Hindi language isn't a barrier for him

M.M. Keeravani also addressed how the Hindi language doesn’t necessarily serve as a barrier, since he understands the language. He also highlighted the fact that the “Westerners are dancing” to Naatu Naatu despite not understanding the language or the lyrics. He finished his comment by asking whether they understand the words, and effectively proved his point.