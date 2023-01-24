'Naatu Naatu' Music Composer MM Keeravaani On Song Making It To Oscars: 'Big Hug To All'

Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani reacts to the song being nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Original Song category. The music composer, who bagged Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for the track song, took to Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, "Big hug to all."

Sharing a picture featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, MM Keeravaani wrote, "Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all."