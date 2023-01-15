'Naatu Naatu' Music Director MM Keeravaani Wins Best Score For 'RRR' At LA Critics Circle

After winning a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for the 'RRR' track ‘Naatu Naatu’, music composer MM Keeravaani has now bagged the Best Music/Score award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) on Sunday.

'RRR' official account posted Keeravaani's picture posing with the award on their official social media handles. Sharing a picture of the award-winning music director on Twitter, the team captioned: "Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics!!"

In the picture, MM Keeravaani can be seen posing with LA Film Critics Award.

Check out the post here:

Keeravaani's viral acceptance speech at Golden Globes

MM Keeravaani won Golden Globe on January 11 for RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'. This was the first time when an Asian song bagged the award. Keeravaani's speech from the event went viral on social media.

In his acceptance speech, the music director thanked the film's director SS Rajamouli and the two stars N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan. "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina," said Keeravaani.

Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' were among the nominees against 'Naatu Naatu.'

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in 2022. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.