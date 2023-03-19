Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Receives Grand Welcome In Hyderabad After Oscars Gig

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj arrived in Hyderabad after delivering a splendid performance of the Oscar-winning track at the 95th Academy Awards. Fans of the Telugu singer gathered in huge numbers outside the city airport. The singer received a warm welcome from his fans upon his arrival in his hometown.

Rahul was welcomed him with a huge garland. While many cheered for him, some showered flower petals on him. Rahul, who seemed overwhelmed by the love from the fans, waved at them through the sunroof of his vehicle. After the videos and photos from the time went viral, he re-shared the glimpses of his arrival from fan pages on his Instagram handle.

Take a look at the video below.

#WATCH | Singer of #Oscars winning song 'Naatu Naatu', Rahul Sipligunj arrives at Hyderabad Airport; receives a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/7Jr4DVApwV — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj on his journey

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Rahul Sipligunj recalled his journey from being an independent artist to performing at the Oscars stage.

He said, "I am from a barber’s family. My father is a beautician. He is the one who used to take me to music class and made me learn music. I was born and brought up in an area called Dhoolpet. People don't even know what is learning music there. The whole credit goes to my father. Earlier in my childhood, I used to create beats on the table and he used to sing the songs. Later, I started learning ghazals, started singing for movies and slowly I got some hit songs. Then, I started making independent music.”

RRR's Naatu Naatu scripted history after winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. It is the first song from an Indian production to claim the golden statuette.