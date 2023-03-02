Naatu Naatu Song Meaning: Lyricist Chandrabose Explains Ahead Of Oscars 2023

The RRR song Naatu Naatu is currently in the Oscars race for Best Original Song. The Telugu song has received attention on a global level, though it’s unclear to many what the song actually represents. Naatu Naatu songwriter Chandrabose recently opened up about the meaning behind the song and its title.

Chandrabose was part of a conversation in an episode of the podcast Best in Show. The songwriter explained that the word ‘Naatu’ connotes primitive words such as “country, native, rural, village, rustic, ethnic.” He added that it is more related to “an indigenous thing, the countryside” than anything else. Bose concludes that “village-side things can be defined as ‘Naatu’.”

This is in stark contrast to what many believe the song’s title to believe. Many people have loosely translated the song’s title to “Dance Dance.” Chandrabose also explained how the word 'Naatu' struck his mind upon first hearing the story of RRR from director SS Rajamouli.

Chandrabose also talked about the polarity between Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s characters, which also applies to him and the song’s composer, MM Keeravaani. While Charan’s character Raju comes from Andhra Pradesh, Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem comes from Telangana.

Similarly, MM Keeravaani hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh, while Chandrabose is from Telangana. As Raju's character represents fire and Bheem's character represents water, Chandrabose said that the same dynamic came into play between himself and MM Keeravaani.

“These two guys come from different Telugu states: Raju from Andhra, Bheem from Telangana. I belong to Telangana and Keeravani here belongs to Andhra, so he is Raju, I'm Bheem!”

Naatu Naatu will be performed at the Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category and competes with songs This Is a Life from Mitski and David Byrne, Lift Me Up from Rihanna and Tems, Hold My Hand from Lady Gaga and Blood Pop, and Applause from Daine Warren.

The song has already won big at several award ceremonies and even secured a win at the Golden Globe Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are scheduled to perform at the 2023 Oscars.