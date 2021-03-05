Nadiya Remembers Rajinikanth As 'Rajadhi Raja' Clocks 32 Yrs, Says 'memories Last Forever'

Veteran actor and 80s trendsetter Nadiya Moidu, who is predominantly known for her notable work across Tamil and Malayalam film industry, went on a trip down memory lane. Her 1989 released film Rajadhi Raja opposite ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth has now clocked 32 years. On the special occasion, to celebrate the 32 years of the film, the actor shared a rare throwback picture of herself with Rajinikanth from the sets of the film and coupled it with a heartwarming caption.

32 years of Rajadhi Raja

In the picture shared by her, both Rajinikanth and Nadiya can be seen twinning and winning in their white attires. Nadiya’s look is completed with a high puffed pony, while the Robot actor looks extremely young in the candid photo. Nadiya relaxed on the megastar’s shoulder as the camera captures them and while sharing the photo, the 80s bombshell expressed that she cannot believe how time flies so quickly. However, for her, the ‘memories’ will always last ‘forever’. Check out the tweet below:

Can't believe it. It's been 32yrs already. Time flies, memories stays forever 🤗

My Lucky Superstar 🤘🏻🤘🏻 @rajinikanth sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #32YearsOfRajadhiRaja pic.twitter.com/oD1fN8IEnL — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) March 4, 2021

As soon as the rare photo surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from reimaging the Rajadhi Raja’s Rajinikanth in their minds. While some shared throwback videos of the movie, many others hailed the photo as ‘superb’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

About Rajadhi Raja

Directed by R Sundarrajan, Rajadhi Raja is a classic Tamil action comedy film starring Rajinikanth in a dual role. Apart from Nadiya and Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Radha, Vinu Chakravarthy and Janagraj in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Raja, a rich estate owner son’s, who after returning from the US seeks to avenge his father’s death.

In his quest, Raja is aided by his doppelganger Chinnarasu. The success of the film was such that it was later dubbed in Telugu as, Raajaadhi Raajaa. On IMDb, the movie holds a 6.8-star rating out of 10. Initially, south divas Revathi and Rupini were roped in to essay the female lead in the film. However, due to date clashes, the role ended up being offered to Nadiya and Radha.

