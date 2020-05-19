'Mahanati' Director Nag Ashwin Schooled Online For Suggesting Serving Liquor In Theatres

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin was fervently disputed online regarding his views about serving liquor in theatres. In his tweets, the Mahanati director recalled one of his old conversations with fellow actors and shared this liquor-related discussion. Twitter users were quick to school Nag Ashwin on why liquor should not be served in Indian theatres.

Nag Ashwin gets schooled for liquor views

The Coronavirus pandemic has created an economic disaster globally. Many industries have come to a complete standstill since companies are shut due to the ongoing lockdown. The global entertainment industry has also taken a hit due to this pandemic. Many films and TV shows premieres have been postponed or are getting released on OTT platforms.

Many film fraternity members are worries about how their films will perform post lockdown due to the fear of contracting the virus. Mahanati director Nag Ashwin expressed his views about how the footfall to movie theatres can be increased once the lockdown. In his tweets, Ashwin suggested that select Indian theatres can serve liquor to their audience to increase the number of ticket sales.

But the Mahanati director’s idea was shot down by several Twitter users. They were quick to point out why Indian theatres should not serve liquor like other countries. But this whole Twitter trolling started when Nag Ashwin wrote, “Once in a talk with suresh babu garu and rana, it came up what if theatres get a license to serve beer/breezer/wine, like in other countries”. He further added “Could it increase footfalls...could it save the theatre business (which does need saving) wat do you think? Good idea, bad idea?”

Ashwin then went on to explain this suggestion. He wrote, “So true...it will keep the family audience away” He continued, “An be an option at few multiplexes maybe, but not a solution...wat do u think theatres need to do to get ppl back? to increase audience...will you come back as soon as theatres open or wait & watch for a few weeks before going?” Fans then gave the Mahanati director a piece of their mind.

One fan replied, “It leads to more problems rather than increasing the revenue for theatres.” He continued, “Not a bad idea and definitely not a good idea too.” Another fan wrote, “What if people misbehave after drinking? Moreover, we Indians are known for taking leniency and do whatever we want.” He added, “Also police can't take any action on a drunkard. So, I believe this idea is bad.” Take a look at this entire Twitter exchange between Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and some fans here.

It leads to more problems rather than increasing the revenue for theatres.

