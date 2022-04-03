Naga Babu Breaks Silence On Daughter Niharika Konidela's Detainment By Hyderabad Police

Naga Babu has issued a statement after his daughter Niharika Konidela was detained during the latest raid by the Hyderabad police in the wee hours of Sunday, April 3. The raid took place at The Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, as the police found out 150 were partying late at night, with some of them even consuming drugs. Republic Media Network accessed the details of the raid, which saw the police taking into custody all 150 people including over 30 women and shifting them to the police station.

The powder seized by the police was claimed to be 'sugar' by the hotel staff, however, was found positive for Cocaine upon testing. Reacting to his daughter's detention, Naga Babu shared a video message, claiming the police has confirmed that Niharika is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs recovered.

Naga Babu breaks silence on daughter Niharika Konidela's detainment

In a video message shared via social media, Naga Babu said, "My daughter Niharika was detained for being present at a pub in a five-star hotel last night. Police have nabbed the management for running the pub beyond permitted timings. However, the police have confirmed she is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs that were recovered."

He further urged everyone to not fall prey to baseless information spreading online. "I have seen a lot of baseless news doing rounds on social media. I appeal to everyone to stop spreading such rumours,” he added.

Producer and actor @NagaBabuOffl garu clarified issue of his daughter Niharika garu and asked Media to dont speculate unwanted rumours pic.twitter.com/JZGaqkb3oT — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) April 3, 2022

According to our reporter, police found the daughter of a senior IPS officer, a Tollywood singer among others at the 150 member party. The Police's official press release stated that the club's manager, along with two others, has been arrested. The press release also mentioned that the partners of the Pudding & Mink Pub "allow only elite selected few customers and their guests to have access to their Pub with the sole intention of earning money" and run the place till 4 a.m. in the morning. An App is also being maintained wherein the members enter a CODE for entering the pub. A new CODE is generated for each customer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAGABABUKONIDELA)