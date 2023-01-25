Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Called Out Balakrishna For Disrespecting Their Grandfather

Actor Naga Chaitanya and his brother Akhil Akkineni, on Tuesday, slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna for his demeaning comments on their grandfather. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, in a recent speech, mocked Naga and Akhil's grandfather and late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao which left the duo infuriated. Thus, they took to Twitter to respond to Balakrishna's comments.

Both Naga and Akhil issued a statement saying, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu and S.V Ranga Rao Garu's creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves."

While Naga Chaitanya and Akhil responded to Balakrishna's remarks, Nagarjuna maintained a steely silence.

Check out the statement below:

Balakrishna insults Tollywood Yesteryear Superstar

While interacting with the media during the success meet of his latest release Veera Simha Reddy, Balkrishna commented on Akkineni Nageswara Rao which didn’t go down well with the netizens. Speaking about his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Balakrishna said, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others".

Motormouth Balakrishna

Netizens came out in support of Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni and lauded their mature reply to Balakrishna’s distasteful comments. Some users also suggested Balakrishna borrow some maturity from Chay. Meanwhile, Tollywood fans also condemn the statement of Balakrishna and expressed resentment. As a result, #MentalBalaKrishna was trending on Twitter.

For those unversed, Nandamuri Balakrishna is quite popular for spewing venoms. In 2021, while speaking to TV9, he stated that he doesn’t know AR Rahman.

Another video from the interview had also gone viral on social media in which Balakrishna was heard saying, “I don’t know who Rahman is. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award.”