Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Love Story' Trailer To Release On THIS Date; Read

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is all set to hit big screens this month. As the filmmakers and actors gear up for the release, Chaitanya has taken to his official Twitter handle and announced the release of the film's trailer. Love Story trailer will be releasing on September 13. Read on to know more about the Love Story release date and other details.

Love Story trailer release date announced

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya took to his micro-blogging site and dropped a poster that also gives information about the film's trailer release. Chaitanya tweeted, "Theatrical Trailer of Revanth and Mounica’s '#LoveStory' on Sep 13th at 11:07 am Stay Tuned! '#LoveStoryFromSep24th.'" In the poster, Chaitanya can be seen sitting on a bike and looking endearingly at Pallavi as she walks in with a black umbrella. As soon as the joyful news was shared, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the release.

Initially, Love Story was set to release September 10, however, it was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances." It was only recently that the filmmakers announced the final release date, which is September 24. The makers dropped a statement on Twitter that read, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of our movie Love Story has been postponed. We are extremely eager to show you all our film. Love Story is all set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on 24th September 2021. We hope to see you all in theatres soon. Wishing you all a safe and happy Vinayaka Chavithi."

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story also features Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be playing Revanth, while Pallavi will be seen as Mounica. The film is backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The foot-tapping dance numbers are curated by Vijay C Kumar and edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The film marks Sai Pallavi's second collaboration with the helmer after the 2017's hit rom-com drama, Fidaa, where she was seen opposite Varun Tej.

IMAGE: LOVE STORY MOVIE INSTAGRAM