Naga Chaitanya Commences Shoot For His OTT Debut With Vikram Kumar's Web Series 'Dootha'

Actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make to make his OTT debut in the upcoming web series of filmmaker Vikram Kumar. On Tuesday, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor took to social media to hint that the shooting of the web show has commenced in full swing. Upon seeing Naga Chaitanya's new post, fans of the star took to the comment section to extend congratulatory messages for the South star.

Naga Chaitanya begins shoot of his debut web show

In the monochrome photo shared by Naga Chaitanya, the main focus of the camera goes to the script of the show which is placed on top of his laptop. The name of the Vikram Kumar's directorial, 'Dootha' is visible in the photo. Meanwhile, the script clearly reads that the actor is currently concentrating on filming the Episode 1 of the upcoming web series. With a pen and sunglasses, the picture is completed with a still of Naga Chaitanya, which is the display of his laptop. While sharing the post online, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "To a new start .." thereby indicating that the shooting of the web show has begun. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor couldn't control themselves from commenting on it. While one said, "All the best sir", another wrote, "congratulations". Check out the reactions below:

Details of Dootha's cast and plot is yet to be revealed by the makers. However, apart from making his OTT debut, Naga Chaitanya will also make his entry in the Hindi film industry alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the much-awaited flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni, the movie was previously scheduled for a release in the month of April. However, recently the makers announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed. It is now set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@chay_akkineni