Naga Chaitanya Dating Sobhita Dhulipala Following Split With Samantha? All You Should Know

Months after his split with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rumours of Naga Chaitanya's new romance have surfaced online. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor has found love again with Major actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo was reportedly spotted at his new abode, looking 'very comfortable' with each other.

The Majili actor, who has invested in a property in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, was seen giving Sobhita a tour of his massive home post which they left together in the same car. For the unversed, Samantha and 'Chay' formally announced their separation via social media in October 2021, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The sources told the publication, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car."

Insiders also stated that the alleged couple has been 'inseparable' in the last few weeks, and Chay even visited Sobhita Dhulipala multiple times at the hotel she was staying in for the promotions of her latest release Major. "In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies," they added.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth part ways

One of the most adored celebrity couples, the actors' separation came as a shock to many. In an official statement posted on her Instagram handle, Samantha mentioned, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

The statement continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, among others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Samantha has projects like Citadel, Yashoda, Kushi and Shakuntalam in the pipeline.