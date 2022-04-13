Naga Chaitanya Fined For Violating Traffic Rules In Hyderabad; Here's What Happened

Actor Naga Chaitanya has reportedly been fined by traffic police in Hyderabad. As per various tweets that surfaced online on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Majili actor has violated traffic rules in Hyderabad. This is not the first time that any actor has been caught violating the traffic rules, previous week, Pushpa star Allu Arjun was stopped by the Hyderabad police as his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV had tinted glasses, an accessory which is banned in India.

Naga Chaitanya fined for violating traffic rules in Hyderabad

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who will mark his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, faced a bit of trouble with the traffic police in Hyderabad for using tinted windows in his car. The Mahanati actor had to pay a fine of Rs 700 for violating the traffic rules. This came to cognizance after several pictures, stating the same, got viral on social media. Have a look:

In 2012, the Supreme Court of India passed the rule which prohibits the use of tinted glasses and alternatives for vehicles. The use of black films has been banned in India since then. Earlier, several other celebrities including Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, and Manchu Manoj were also caught violating traffic rules for which they all had to pay challans.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police @HYDTP imposed a fine of Rs. 700 on the car of #Tollywood actor Akkineni #NagaChaitanya for flouting the tinted glass rule. #NagaChai #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/eu7kVln0V4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 11, 2022

Actor #Nagachaitanya was fined for Having Black Film to his Car pic.twitter.com/9e412vLMJh — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) April 11, 2022

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

