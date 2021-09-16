Naga Chaitanya Gets Candid About Making His Bollywood Debut In 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

After establishing himself as one of the most sought after actors of the South Indian film industry, Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha this year. Advait Chandan's magnum opus will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Exciting to make his debut in the Hindi film cinema, the actor also opened up about the importance of preserving the essence of regional cinemas. Read on to know more.

Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha

During a chat with The Hindu, the 34-year-old actor talked about doing pan-Indian films and how they would cause dishonesty to region-specific cultural sensibilities. Talking about his Bollywood debut in one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of the year, Chaitanya revealed that the opportunity to work in the film came from Aamir Khan's office. Stating that although he is focused on Tamil and Telugu films, he admitted being happy about working in the movie.

Earlier, the actor took to his Twitter to share a sneak peek into his role in the film as he uploaded a selfie with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao while shooting in Ladakh. The actor began filming for the movie in July this year and wrapped up his schedule in early August. It was revealed by the actor that he would be playing the role of Aamir Khan's friend, Bala, for which he had to go through rigorous training to build his physique. Actor Vijay Sethupathi was set to play the role, however, Naga Chaitanya was eventually finalised for it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks starter Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 25 this year.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movies

The actor is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming release Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi. The heartwarming chemistry between the duo was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience as the film included a number of romantic numbers and dance sequences. The film will be released on September 24.

Image:@Twitter/nagachaitanya