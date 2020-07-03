Naga Chaitanya Keen On Roping Rashmika Mandanna Over Keerthy Suresh In His Next Film?

Famous South Indian filmmaker Vikram K Kumar is about to helm a new untitled project, starring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead. According to several media reports, the makers of the film are yet to decide upon the leading actress to be paired opposite Chaitanya. As per reports, the makers are looking at roping Keerthy Suresh or Rashmika Mandanna while reportedly Naga Chaitanya is keen on getting Rashmika Mandanna on board. The reason for not considering Keerthy Suresh for the role is yet unknown.

Makers yet to decide the female lead

If reports are to be believed, the makers are reconsidering their decision to cast Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The reports also claimed that the production house of the Vikram K Kumar directorial are in talks with Rashmika for the casting, however, there is no confirmation over the news.

Keerthy who made waves with the Nag Ashwin directorial Mahanati failed to achieve a mark with her 2020 mystery thriller film Penguin. The film which failed to reach upto the expectations of the audience was released on an OTT platform due to theatres being shut down in wake of COVID-19. Though the film did not fair well, many from the industry praised Keerthy Suresh's amazing performance in the film. Even actor Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to commend Keerthy Suresh's for her stellar acting.

Taking to social media, Rana Daggubati posted a short review for Keerthy Suresh's latest film, Penguin. Rana Daggubati revealed that he had just caught up on the "amazing" film over the weekend. Rana Daggubati commended the entire team behind Penguin.

Rana Daggubati then added that Keerthy Suresh lived and breathed her character in the film. Moreover, Keerthy Suresh's character in the film was much older than her, but according to Rana Daggubati, Keerthy still managed to prove her finesse as an outstanding performer. Rana Daggubati then asked his fans to miss out on the film and asked them to watch Penguin on Amazon prime video. Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that she has been selected for a role in Nithiin led political thriller Power Peta.

