Naga Chaitanya Made Quite A Few Cameo Appearances In These Films Over The Years

Naga Chaitanya has been part of the south film industry for a long time and has grown a significantly large fan base. Fans of the actor are often delighted to watch him in films and praise his work in them. However, the actor has also surprised fans a couple of times with his stunning cameo appearances. Here is a list of films when Naga Chaitanya took fans by surprise with his special appearances.

Naga Chaitanya's cameos that were unexpected by fans

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

After debuting with the film Josh in 2009, Naga Chaitanya soon grew in popularity. Thus, the next film he would go on to do would see him in a cameo appearance. In the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, the actor played himself and took fans by surprise. He appeared n the film for a short while but managed to surprise fans with his cameo.

Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini

After his cameo appearances in 2009, Naga Chaitanya would be seen in another cameo role in the 2015 film. He once again played himself in the film. His sudden appearance and reveal within the film easily managed to surprise audiences who weren’t expecting to see him in the movie.

Atadukundam Raa

In 2016, Naga Chaitanya would once again take fans by surprise in this blockbuster film. He once again played himself in the film and surprised unsuspecting audiences. The film was a success and the fans were thoroughly amazed by Naga Chaitanya’s cameo.

Mahanti

Naga Chaitanya appeared as Akkineni Nageshwara Rao in the 2018 mega-hit film, Mahanti. He surprised fans with his appearances and his choice of role. Akkineni Nageshwara Rao was one of the most famous actors and producers. He worked in the Telugu film industry for 75 years and thus was revered as an artist. Fans seemed to enjoy Naga Chaitanya's portrayal of the great artist in the film through his short yet thrilling portrayal of Nageshwara Rao.

Oh! Baby

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were seen opposite each other in this 2019 drama-comedy. The actor appeared as a younger version of Chanti and impressed his fans. People were also amazed to see the chemistry between him and Samantha on screen.

