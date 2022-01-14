Actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut in the upcoming Aamir Khan headlined comedy-drama titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role along with Mona Singh and notable cameos. Appearing excited about the venture, the South star recently opened up about his role in the film and commended the makers for making a film covering important events of the timeline.

Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 35-year-old got candid about his role named Bubba in the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He confirmed wrapping up his part in the film and admitted being 'excited' for it. He also said that he cannot wait for his fans to catch the film in the theatres as the role has come out 'well'. He further revealed that the team is 'excited' as well.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. However, Naga Chaitanya believed that the makers have successfully 'adapted' the film to 'Indian culture'. He also said that the movie's 'Indian sensibilities' intrigued him the most. The actor also believed that the film has covered some really 'important events' down the timeline.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, the film was set to release on the occasion of Christmas last year, however, the makers announced a new date for the movie. Taking to her official social media handle, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the new poster of the movie and announced the release date which is set to be on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. She shared the poster with the caption, ''We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date[sic]."

Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie pic.twitter.com/xcEmlkJmH8 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is enjoying the grand release action drama film Bangarraju also starring his father superstar Nagarjuna. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and serves as a sequel to the 2016 superhit film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film revolves around Chinna Bangarraju as the men of the family pass down flirtatious behaviour as a tradition

