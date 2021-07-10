Naga Chaitanya Poses With Aamir-Kiran On Sets Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Samantha Reacts

Speculation was rife about a South actor being a part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha for a while. After reports in last few weeks claimed that the replacement of Vijay Sethupathi, who exited the project, would be Naga Chaitanya, the news was finally confirmed on Friday, July 9. The news was cheered by his wife, actor Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha cheers for Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha

The makers shared a photograph of Naga Chaitanya posing with his co-star Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of the movie along with Kiran Rao, and director Advait Chandan. The actors were dressed in soldier uniforms in the location, which could be Kargil since Aamir and Kiran had recently announced their divorce from the place.

Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of Bala in the movie and stated that he was ‘grateful' for the opportunity. Samantha reposted her husband’s post and wrote, ‘yay yay yay’.

Incidentally, Samantha, who is among the top names of the South film industry, too had made her Bollywood debut earlier this year, starring as Rajji in the popular series, The Family Man 2.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna, another South name who has worked in Bollywood in the past who again stars in one, Brahmastra. Chaitanya has featured in numerous Telugu films like Josh, Ye Maaya, 100% Love, Manam, Premam, Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Majili and Venky Mama.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. The movie has been in the making for three years, having been announced in 2018. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, but is now releasing on Christmas, 2021, being pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is not clear if the movie could live up to the schedule, as the pandemic was still around. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, among others.

