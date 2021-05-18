Naga Chaitanya Reacts To Samantha Akkineni's 'The Family Man 2' Trailer Announcement 

Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media and revealed that the trailer of her upcoming show, The Family Man 2 is slated to release on May 19, 2021. After she made the announcement, fans and followers of the anticipated show took to social media to express their excitement. Samantha’s husband, Chaitanya Akkineni also shared her post on his social media account. Take a look below.

Chaitanya Akkineni reacts to The Family Man 2 trailer announcement

Taking to Twitter, Samantha Akkineni shared a poster of the show featuring herself along with Manoj Bajpayee in their characters. Both of them had bruises over their faces while Manoj held a gun in his hand. In her caption, she wrote, “We’re ready for you #TheFamilyManOnPrime. Trailer out tomorrow.” Sharing the same on his handle, Naga wrote, “Finally !! It’s about time.” Netizens are quite excited about the show and took to the comments to express the same.

Finally !! It’s about time https://t.co/dN2b8ojZUd — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 18, 2021

On the other hand, Samantha also shared the same on her Instagram account and her post received comments from celebs such as Ruhani Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal, Raashii Khanna, Vimala Raman, Darshan Raval and more. Some friends and fans also shared her post on their Instagram stories. Have a look at their reactions below.

More about The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 is created by Raj and DK and will star Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles, along with Samantha Akkineni marking her digital debut. Season 2 will revolve around world-class spy Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who struggles to balance his family and professional life while facing a new nemesis in Raji (Samantha Ruth Prabhu.) The show was slated to release in February 2021 but was delayed.

In an earlier interview with PTI, filmmakers Raj and DK shared their experience of chalking out the premise of The Family Man 2. Raj said that it is the first time they are in a sequel kind of territory and they haven’t done anything like this before. They did this because the world in the show is exciting. It is interesting yet challenging for them to match up the expectations of the audience.

