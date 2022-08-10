Naga Chaitanya Reflects On His 13-year-long Journey In The Film Industry; 'It Feels Great'

Actor Naga Chaitanya has been entertaining audiences with his impeccable acting skills for over a decade. The actor has starred in several films of various genres ranging from romance and comedy to action. As the Majili star is all set to complete 13 years in the film industry in September, he recently opened up about his journey in showbiz so far.

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut with the 2009 Telugu film Josh. Since his debut, the actor has given many blockbuster films. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya opened up on his journey in the film industry and mentioned that he feels "great" about it. He further added how his journey of 13 years has taken him through various emotions and has been filled with learnings. The actor, who will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, added that he has progressed all these years and has gotten himself more and more immersed in acting. Even though he was unclear about a lot of things, he has learned a lot from the industry and now wants to keep going on.

Naga Chaitanya said, "It feels great, it has been an amazing journey. You know it's taken me through all sorts of emotions so much learning has happened. I can't see myself anywhere else apart from where I'm right now. So that's really great because I think I have kept progressing through the years. I have just gotten more and more immersed in what I was doing." "Maybe previously you know I was so unclear about so many things. But over the years, the industry has taught me so much and given me clarity as a person and as an actor. And I just want to keep going," he added.

Naga Chaitanya's Hindi debut

After entertaining the audience in Telugu, Naga Chaitanya is now all set to make his Hindi debut with the upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. The movie will star Aamir Khan in the lead role, while Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya will play pivotal roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will hit the theatres on August 11.

