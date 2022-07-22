Naga Chaitanya Reflects On Life After Divorce From Samantha; 'changed A Lot As A Person'

Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about how he has changed following his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as dealing with the COVID pandemic. The actor, who's all set to grace the big screen with Raashii Khanna in Thank You, revealed that he has been able to open up much more following that phase in life, becoming an 'entirely new person'. Chaitanya also stated that his latest release taught him 'the seriousness' of any relationship and why being in touch is important.

Naga Chaitanya reflects on life after divorce from Samantha

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Naga Chaitanya mentioned, "During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person."

His latest romantic comedy Thank You, which releases today, July 22, also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikram Kumar, from a script by B. V. S. Ravi. Naga mentioned that the movie made him learn some pertinent life lessons, one of which is the seriousness of relationships.

He said, "I learnt to say thank you to people. In fact, while shooting for the film I called many important people in my life and thanked them. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important. I think these lessons will be kept in mind forever."

On the work front, the actor will now be seen Amazon Prime Video series Dootha. He also has Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The film, which marks his Bollywood debut, has been directed by Advait Chandan. It is set to release on August 11, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)