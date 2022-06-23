Naga Chaitanya Reportedly 'angry' As Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala Make Headlines

Popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya was recently in the news after he and his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways last year in 2021. Months later, rumours about Naga Chaitanya's new romance with the Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced online.

And now, the actor is reportedly 'angry' about the rumours, as per reports by a Telugu Cinema website but the actor is yet to make an official statement regarding the same.

Naga Chaitanya on rumours about dating Sobhita Dhulipala

As per Telugu Cinema, the Love Story actor is 'angry' as the rumours about him being in a relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala make the rounds on social media. He is reportedly upset as his love life is becoming the talk of the town while he tries to get on track with his career. The actor however has not officially reacted to the rumours, but his ex-spouse, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done so.

Samantha earlier took to her Twitter account after several rumours concerning her also made the rounds after speculations about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's link-up spread online. She urged netizens to 'move on' as she mentioned they should focus on their work and families. She wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work… on your families.. move on!!"

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

A recent report by Pinkvilla recently stated that Naga Chaitanya was recently spotted in his new home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with Sobhita Dhulipala. The report mentioned that the duo looked 'comfortable in each other's company' as Chaitanya gave the actor a tour of his house. They also later reportedly left in the same car.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth separation

The much-loved couple parted ways last year and the news took fans by surprise. They shared a statement in which they mentioned that their decade-long friendship was the core foundation of their relationship, and they will always share a 'special bond'. The now-deleted statement read, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

