Naga Chaitanya Reveals He Has No Plans To Remove Arm Tattoo Matching Samantha's

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his forthcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks his debut in Bollywood. While the actor created a buzz on the internet more for his personal life than professional, he was recently asked to shed light on his matching tattoos with his ex-wife Samantha. The actor not only revealed the meaning of their matching tattoos but also reflected on whether he was planning on removing them post his separation from Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya reveals his plans for removing tattoos matching Samantha’s

According to a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya recently talked about the forearm tattoo that he inked with Samantha Ruth Prabhu together and shared his plans on whether he wanted to remove it or not. He asserted that he hasn't thought about the same till now and added that there was nothing to change.

He said, “I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine.”

Furthermore, he reflected on how there were many fans who tattooed his name and even imitated his forearm tattoo. While sharing a message with his fans, he asked them not to imitate the tattoo because it was the date he got married.

“I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that," he revealed.

On the other hand, in an earlier chat with Siddharth Kanan, Naga Chaitanya revealed his plans about working with his ex-wife, Samantha, in the future and stated how it would be crazy if ever happened. "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation through an Instagram post that read, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." It continued, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Image: Instagram/@chayakkineni/@samantharuthprabhuoffl