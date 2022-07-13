Naga Chaitanya Reveals His Film 'Thank You' Has THIS Connection With Mahesh Babu; Find Out

South actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up to take fans on an emotional roller coaster ride with his next film Thank You. In the film, he will be sharing screen space with Raashii Khanna. Moreover, the movie will chronicle the life of Abhi, a successful businessman, and will highlight his struggles while dealing with life and love.

Makers recently revealed the much-awaited trailer of Thank You on July 13. The trailer fueled fans' excitement levels and gave them a sneak-peek into Abhi's love life and his journey of self-improvement. However, recently actor Naga Chaitanya in one of his interviews revealed that his film has a connection with south superstar Mahesh Babu.

Naga Chaitanya reveals he plays Mahesh Babu's fan in Thank You

Thank You will also highlight Naga Chaitanya's character's teenage life. In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Chaitanya revealed that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the college portion of the film. Answering one of the questions about Mahesh babu's connection to the film, Naga Chaitanya said Abhi's character 'evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film.' The Bangarraju actor states-

"The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas has evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline."

More about Thank You Movie

Touted to be a family entertainer with elements of self-discovery, the upcoming film has been one of the most-awaited releases and will hit the big screens on July 22, 2022. It shows Naga Chaitanya as a young and successful businessman who was once a happy-go-lucky boy but circumstances made him self-centred and arrogant. The film has been helmed by Vikram K Kumar with plot and dialogues penned by BVS Ravi, whereas, it is backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Morever, it also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as the female leads.

IMAGE:FACEBOOK/AKKINENI NAGA CHAITANYA/ @MAHESHBABUFC