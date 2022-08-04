Naga Chaitanya Reveals Reason Behind His & Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Meeting; 'I Hope...'

Naga Chaitanya, who's gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, recently sparked collaboration rumours with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after being spotted outside the filmmaker's office. The actor was recently asked about the same, to which he replied it was a 'casual' interaction as he wanted to pay respect to the celebrated director. Chaitanya also expressed hope of something working out in the near future.

Naga Chaitanya reveals the reason behind his & Sanjay Leela Bhansali's meeting

The Telugu star was seen outside Bhansali's office, clad in a black tee with a pair of beige pants. Spilling details about his visit, he told Pinkvilla, "It’s just casual meetings, you know. These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here.”

Chaitanya, who'll be making his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, also mentioned that he hopes to collaborate with everyone in Bollywood. "I really hope, after the 11th (August, Laal Singh Chaddha release date) I am accepted, and the audience really likes me. You know, I want to collaborate with everyone here, for sure." He said that'll decide his next step based on how audiences welcome him.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha comes as the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh among others in pivotal roles. Naga Chaitanya will be seen as Aamir's friend Bala. Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan, while Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios are bankrolling it.

Chaitanya was last seen in the Telugu film Thank You alongside Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy. It has been directed by Vikram Kumar.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @AKKINENINAGACHAITANYA/ PTI)