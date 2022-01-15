Naga Chaitanya Says He Shared 'best Chemistry' With Samantha Ruth Prabhu As His Co-star

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Naga Chaitanya’s recent release Bangarraju, which hit theatres on January 14, has opened to an impressive response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belts. The film that also stars his father and veteran actor Nagarjuna has minted great numbers at the box office on the first day. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he shares the best chemistry with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

While promoting his new film Bangarraju, Chaitanya, in an interaction, was asked, "Out of all the actresses you’ve worked with so far, with whom do you think you share the best on-screen chemistry?" Replying to it, the actor named Samantha. The former couple were paired together in many films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Majili and their chemistry is commendable.

More on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split

Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017 however, the duo shockingly announced their split in 2021. The duo shared the news in an Instagram post and asked fans and followers to provide some space to deal with it. They also mentioned that they cherish the time they had together and spoke in length about their long friendship. The duo wrote in a joint statement, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support."

More on Naga Chaitanya's new release 'Bangarraju'

Naga Chaitanya's latest release, Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who has co-written the entertainer with Satyanand. The film was bankrolled by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in collaboration with Zee Studios. Bangarraju also stars Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, and Praveen in pivotal roles. The technical departments of the film are headed by cinematographer J Yuvaraj, editor Vijay Vardhan K and music composer Anup Rubens. The film marks Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna's reunion after the 2014 Telugu fantasy drama Manam.

Image: Instagram/@akkineni.nagachaitanya/samantharuthprabhuoffl