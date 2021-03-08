Naga Chaitanya Shares A Pic Of 'fascinating Gadgets' From Sets Of '#NC20'

South Indian star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni recently took to social media to share a picture from the sets of his next film. In the picture shared, a series of shooting equipment can be seen aligned together as work is in progress and the schedule is being executed. In the caption, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni has mentioned that he is quite fascinated by where the technology has reached today. His fans have flooded the comments section with short messages expressing their excitement over his next film.

Naga Chaitanya’s next entertainer

South Indian star Naga Chaitanya recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. Through the picture shared, he can be seen showcasing to his fans what the sets look like, at the moment. A high-tech camera can be seen placed on the sets while a piece of control equipment is placed in the background. A bunch of people can also be seen in the background, indicating the shoot is in progress. Naga Chaitanya seems to have taken a short break in the middle of the schedule and is showing his fans what his work environment looks like.

In the caption for the post, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni has spoken about his next untitled film and has indicated that the work is in progress. He has written that he is on the sets of ‘NC20’ which translates to the 20th film on his filmography. He has mentioned that the new age gadgets are quite fascinating for him as they have been changing and advancing at a steady rate. He has also mentioned that the analogue is quite old school. Have a look at the post on Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have mentioned that they are excited about his next film. Some people have also enquired about his next romantic entertainer release, Love Story, which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Few of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

