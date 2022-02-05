Naga Chaitanya Shares Pic With Crew As He Wraps Up 'Thank You' Shoot With Raashi Khanna

South star Naga Chaitanya has recently wrapped up the shoot of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Thank You. The actor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of pictures with filmmaker Vikram K and the Thank You team in order to announce the pack up of the film. Going by his latest posts from the sets of the film, the actor will reportedly be seen in a heavily bearded look.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Naga Chaitanya captioned the post as, "And that’s a wrap on #thankyouthefilm .. so much learning and fun working with these amazing people! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all … (sic)"

More about Thank You

Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and the team were shooting in Moscow for the last schedule. The team will fly back to India soon. The filmmakers are yet to announce an official release date for Thank You. However, they are expected to make the announcement soon.

Touted to be a family entertainer, Thank You follows the love life of Chaitanya's character. The film also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as the female leads. Backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film's music is scored by composer SS Thaman. BVS Ravi has penned the plot and dialogues for the film.

Raashi Khanna begins shooting for Sardar in Chennai

After wrapping the last schedule of Thank You in Moscow, Raashi Khanna began shooting for Sardar in Chennai. On a roll with back to back projects, Khanna has emerged amongst one of the busiest stars in the industry. The actor has now begun her next film, Sardar in Chennai, post which she will resume shooting for her Bollywood debut Yodha.

Offering fun glimpses of snow season in Moscow, Khanna has now slipped into her new project Sardar with Karthik Ravivarma. Announcing the commencement of her next film on social media, Khanna shared an Insta story. Announcing the wrap, Khanna shared a selfie picture of herself. She wrote, "It's a wrap! #thankyouthemovie. (sic)"

In her next IG story, she posted a mirror selfie as she began shooting for Sardar.

Earlier last week, the trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Darkness Within unfolded her quirky and intriguing character in the crime thriller show. With a long list of interesting projects to her credit, Khanna has got her fans excited for her upcoming work, including Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller directed by Raj and DK.

