Naga Chaitanya Treats Fans With New 'Love Story' Poster On Ugadi

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Naga Chaitanya sent warm wishes to fans and also treated them to a brand new poster of his upcoming movie with Sai Pallavi titled Love Story. In the adorable poster of the upcoming romantic movie, Sai looks on at a gleaming Chaitanya who walks by her side and doesn't notice the Southern beauty admiring him. Chaitanya asked fans to "stay safe" and "take care" in this year's Ugadi festival.

Sai wore a yellow kurti with a contrasting deep brown skirt and styled her long, curly hair in a half-up style. In the poster, Chaitanya wore a simple green polo shirt and a pair of trousers. He can be seen styled with short hair and a beard throughout the movie.

Chaitanya's fans filled the comment section with Ugadi wishes for their beloved "Chay". They thanked him for releasing another poster of the movie. One fan described the poster as "fantastic and refreshing". The tweet quickly went viral as it was retweeted more than 1,473 times.

Naga Chaitanya plays Revanth and Sai Pallavi plays Mounica in the upcoming movie. The two will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie helmed by Sekhar Kammula. Love Story's release was postponed as the cases of coronavirus surged in the regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The movie was supposed to release on April 15, 2021.

Naga Chaitanya's latest projects

Other than Love Story, Naga Chaitanya is expecting the release of his movie Thank You starring next to Raashi Khanna. The movie is currently being filmed and will release in 2021. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair too will be playing a part in the upcoming movie.

Sai Pallavi's movies coming up in 2021

The Fidaa actor Sai Pallavi will be seen next to Kaadan actor Rana Dagguubati in Virata Parvam. Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand, Priyamani, Easwari Rao and many others will appear in supporting roles. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Shyam Singha Roy, a Telugu supernatural thriller movie, next to Nani and Krithi Shetty. The movie will be based in Kolkata and shed light on the topic of reincarnation.

