Naga Chaitanya's Debut Web Show 'Dootha' Gets Parvathy Thiruvothu & Priya Shankar On Board

It was just a week ago when South actor Naga Chaitanya announced his debut web series Dootha via social media. Now, on Wednesday, March 9, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar took to Instagram to confirm that she and Parvathy Thiruvothu will star alongside the Ye Maaya Chesave actor in the upcoming web show. While making the announcement, Priya also expressed her excitement for getting an opportunity to work with a stellar cast.

Naga Chaitanya's Dootha cast

Priya Bhavani Shankar shared a photo alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Naga Chaitanya and filmmaker Vikram Kumar. While doing so, Priya said that she is a massive fan of Parvathy. "Fan girl moment with @par_vathy. Lots of love admiration and respect for this lady!," she wrote. Further talking about her excitement level, the star said, "Grinning like a stupid sheep and my excitement level is literally getting on to Chay and Vikram sir." In the photo shared by her, the cast of Dootha shares a contagious smile as the camera captures them. Take a look at it here:

Previously, while sharing that the web show has hit the floors, Naga Chaitanya shared the front page of the script of Dootha. With a pen and sunglasses, the picture is completed with a still of Chaitanya, which is displayed on his laptop. While sharing the post online, the actor wrote, "To a new start .." thereby indicating that the shooting of the web show has begun. Take a look at the announcement below:

Details of Dootha's plot is yet to be revealed by the makers. However, apart from making his OTT debut, Naga Chaitanya will also make his entry into the Hindi film industry alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the much-awaited flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni, the movie was previously scheduled for a release in the month of April. However, recently the makers announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed. It is now set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@priyabhavanishankar