Naga Chaitanya's 'Majhili' & Other South Films Based On Love & Complications Post Marriage

South Indian film industry has given the audience varieties of genres and themes including romance and the complications in love. Naga Chaitanya's Majhili, directed by Shiva Nirvana revolved around his relationship with the past and its effect on his marriage later. Much like Majhili, there are many other South movies based on the complications and love in marriage. Here is the list of such movies-

South Indian films based on love and complication in marriage

1. Majhili

Majhili is a Telugu romantic sports drama that starred Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles along with Naga Chaitanya. The story of the film revolved around a former cricket player nursing his wounds of a failed relationship. He takes up the task of training his ex-lover's daughter. In the process of training her, he discovers his feelings towards his wife and her unrequited love for him. With a share of Rs. 17.35 crores collected in the first weekend and it marked one of the biggest openers in Naga Chaitanya's film career and it also received positive reviews by critics.

2. Raja Rani

Raja Rani is a Tamil romantic film directed by Atlee in his directional debut. The film starred Arya, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim in lead roles, along with Sathyaraj, Santhanam, and Sathyan in supporting roles. The story is about John and Regina who are forced into an arranged marriage against their wishes and it leads to a troubled life as they are unable to get over their bitter past. Things take a turn when they learn about the tragedy in each other's lives. The film was a big hit and it went on to win several awards including three Edison awards and it won 'The Most Popular Film' Award at Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards.

3. Thanga Magan

Thanga Magan is a 2015 romance drama directed by Velraj. Dhanush produced as well as starred in the film along with Samantha Prabhu and Amy Jackson. The story revolves around Tamizh who leads a peaceful life, he has a good job and a loving wife Yamuna, but everything is shattered when his father commits suicide. Throughout the film, he tries to uncover the reason that prompted his father to kill himself and he finds several people involved in it.

4. Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days in 2014 Malayalam language coming of the age drama film that starred Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Fahadh Faasil. In the story, Divya is compelled to marry a corporate executive Shivadas after her graduation because of her parents' astrologer's suggestions and moves with him to Bangalore. Because of Shivadas's obsession with work, Divya gets lonely and her only solace is to spend time with her cousins Kuttan and Kunju.

Image source: Stills from Majhili & Thanga Magan Trailers