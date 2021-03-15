Naga Chaitanya's Offbeat Romance Films Where Love Did Not Come The Easy Way; See List

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who popularly goes by Naga Chaitanya, is an actor known for his works in Telugu cinema. The son of actor Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya made his debut with the film Josh in 2009 in the Telugu cinema. Later, he also starred in Gautham Menon's directorial Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The actor has worked in several movies since his debut. Here are some of Naga Chaitanya's films which are off the track of easy love mixed with action and drama.

100% Love

Directed by Sukumar, the film 100% Love is a romance/ drama cast Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The plot of the story revolves around its two characters Bala and Mahalakshmi who are very competitive and goes separate ways after college due to ego clashes. Years later, when the two are forced to confront each other, and that is when they realise that they are in love. Produced by Devi Sri Prasad and Jeet Ganguly, the film came out on May 6, 2011.

Majili

Majili is one of the latest Naga Chaitanya's films. The story of heart-broken Poorna and his neighbour Sravani who are forced to get married and soon fall for each other. The film cast Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is produced by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

Oka Laila Kosam

This Vijay Kumar Konda's directorial released on October 17, 2014, cast Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film revolves around its two characters Karthik and Nandana. Nandana, who has already rejected the love-struck Karthik, has to get married to him as their parents arranged their marriage.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

The romance/thriller Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo came out on November 11, 2016, and is directed by Gautham Menon. The plot of the film includes the lead character Rajnikanth and Leela who fall in love with each other. While learning about an evil conspiracy against Leela's parents, Rajnikanth steps up to protect them. Naga Chaitanya and Manjima Mohan are the lead cast of the film.

Promo Image Source: Naga Chaitanya's Twitter