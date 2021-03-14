Naga Chaitanya's 'Venky Mama' & Other Films In Which He Shared Screen With Iconic Actors

Getting his breakthrough with the film Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga Chaitanya has appeared in several Telugu films, bagging accolades for his performances. Over the years, Naga Chaitanya has worked with some of the top artists in the industry. In the film Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya starred with actor Venkatesh and they were known as an iconic duo, after their film. Here are other Naga Chaitanya films which starred an iconic duo combination.

Naga Chaitanya films starring an iconic duo

Venky Mama

Receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the film Venky Mama ended up becoming a commercially successful film. It starred Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles with actor Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. It followed the story of Karthik, who becomes an orphan after the sudden demise of his parents. His maternal uncle Venkatrathnam decides to raise him on his own.

Tadakha

Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film Tadakha is a remake of a Tamil film Vettai. The film stars Naga Chaitanya, Sunil, Tamannaah, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The film was a huge success at the box office and brought together an iconic duo, Sunil and Naga Chaitanya. The film revolved around a timid police officer who takes the help of his brave younger brother to solve issues.

Yuddham Sharanam

Bringing together another iconic duo Naga Chaitanya and Srikanth, the film Yuddham Sharanam also starred Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The story of the film follows a man whose parents' corpses are found in a river under mysterious circumstances. The lead then sets out to investigate their deaths and finds out truths that boils his blood to seek revenge.

Manam

Manam is a popular Telugu film directed by Vikram Kumar. The fantasy drama film brought together the dynamic duo of actor Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The film is set in various time periods, over the course of a hundred years up until 2013, and deals with the concepts of rebirth and eternal love. It also stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shriya Saran, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Amala and Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni also did cameo appearance in the film.