Naga Shaurya Flaunts His Sculpted Body In First Poster Of 'NS20'; See Picture

Actor Naga Shaurya is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, NS20 and recently the actor shared his first look with a poster from the much-anticipated film. Going by the poster of the upcoming film, it seems like Naga Shaurya will portray the character of an archer in the movie, as the actor can be seen aiming a target with bow and arrow. Flaunting his sculpted body, Naga Shaurya is seen sporting a man bun and a dense beard, giving his look a ‘warrior-y touch’. Take a look at the poster shared:

Naga Shaurya's first look from NS20

A few days ago, Naga Shaurya gave fans a glimpse of the poster, when he shared another poster of himself from the film, which features the actor tightening his bun from behind. Reacting to the recently-released poster, director Sekhar Kammula showered praises on the actor and director Santhosh for the upcoming film through a video message. Speaking about the film's poster, Kammula mentioned that the new film seems a bit 'Hatke' (different) from the type of films Naga Shaurya usually appears in. Take a look at the video message shared:

Wish stunning Naga Shourya,Director Santosh & the Producers Narayan Das ji,Ram Mohan garu & Sharrath Marar garu and the entire team a grand success!#NarayanDas #RamMohan @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial@Santhosshjagar1#KetikaSharma@kaalabhairava7#NS20FirstLook pic.twitter.com/6iyNgYcN7q — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) July 27, 2020

Retweeting Sekhar Kammula's address, Naga thanked him for his 'kind words and appreciation'. Adding to the same, Naga Shaurya wrote that it was an honour to receive praise from him, as his movies have always been inspiring'. If the reports are to be believed, NS20 is directed by Santosh Jagarlapudi and stars Romantic actor Ketika Sharma in the leading role. Take a look:

Thank you for your Kind words and Appreciation @sekharkammula Sir

Your work has always been Quite Inspiring and these words from you really means so much.#NS20FirstLook #NS20 pic.twitter.com/85vp9ymZav — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) July 27, 2020

On the work front

Naga was last seen in the much-loved film, Ashwathama, which follows the story of a man, who works to unravel the details behind a series of crimes targeting women. Directed by Ramana Teja, the movie also stars Mehreen Pirzada in the leading role. The film was released earlier this year.

