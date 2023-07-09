Naga Shaurya Leaves Rangabali Success Meet Abruptly, Video Goes Viral

Naga Shaurya's latest film Rangabali opened in theatres on July 7. The film had created a buzz among his fans. It, however, failed to make an impact at the box office. Despite this, the team organised a success meet. The event, unfortunately, didn't go as expected.

3 things you need to know

Rangabali is a romantic-comedy film helmed by Pawan Basamsetti.

The film also starred Yukti Thareja in the lead.

It was produced under the banner SLV Cinemas.

Did Naga Shaurya walk out of the success meet?

A video is going viral on the internet from the success meet that shows the cast of Rangabali answering questions from the media. A journalist asked the actor why the protagonist didn't know the history of the place the film was set in. To this, Naga Shaurya replied that the character is young and dynamic, and people at this age don't delve into history.

He added that certain things shouldn't be given too much attention as unnecessary details can make a film unmanageably long. The actor was visibly upset while answering the questions. He left immediately after the press conference ended.

Will Naga Shaurya be able to bounce back?

Rangabali is his third disappointment in two years. He previously suffered setbacks with Krishna Vrinda Vihari and Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. The star will be hoping to break this streak with his upcoming films. The Telugu star has two films lined up - Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika. Both films are expected to release next year, but official confirmation is awaited.