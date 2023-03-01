Naga Shaurya Saves Girl From Abusive Boyfriend, Asks Him To Apologise In Viral Video

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya made headlines, when a video of the actor rescuing a girl from her abusive boyfriend went viral on social media, on Wednesday. Naga Shaurya asked the man to apologise after he saw him slapping his girlfriend.

In the clip, the man can be seen being held by Shaurya as she motions for him to apologise to his girlfriend. “Say sorry to her,” the actor instructed the man. The man responded, "She's my girlfriend."

In response, Shaurya persisted in asking him to apologise to her. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Shaurya told the man. A group of people, who were gathered around Shaurya, also urged the man to apologise to his girlfriend and put the situation behind him.

Check out the video here:

నడిరోడ్డుపై యువతిని కొట్టినందుకు యంగ్ హీరో ఆ వ్యక్తిపై ఆగ్రహం.!#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road.#TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning bfore his eyes

#PhalanaAbbayiPhalanaAmmayi pic.twitter.com/1NqgnR3YWQ — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) February 28, 2023

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Naga Shaurya is currently working on his upcoming film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammay. The movie, which was directed by Srinivas Avasarala, features Malvika Nair as the lead actress. This film's last phase of production is currently underway.

Much anticipation for the film has been raised by the newly released teaser. For the project, music composer Vivek Sagar has been hired, and the technical team also consists of editor Kiran Ganti and director of photography Sunil Kumar Nama. The actor will also be seen in Arunachalam's NS24. The movie is billed as being a nonstop action spectacle.