Naga Shaurya Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Anusha Shetty In Traditional Ceremony

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony in Bangalore. The couple had exchanged their vows in the presence of their close family members and friends. While their fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of their wedding, the Lakshya actor recently shared a beautiful picture from the ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naga Shaurya shared the first photo from his wedding with Anusha Shetty. In the picture, the actor could be seen donning a white coloured shirt with a matching Veshti (bottoms). On the other hand, Anusha looked beautiful in a pink and golden silk saree. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. As the actor tied a mangalsutra around his wife's neck, their families cheered with happiness. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility."

Fans react to Naga Shaurya's wedding picture

The 33-year-old actor seemingly broke the hearts of many of his fans by getting married. A fan of the actor wrote, "Life time shocking news (crying emoji) happy married life shaurya," while another commented, "U gave us lifetime shocking news." A fan also penned, "Now it's time to unfollow you because I don't want to get jealous of her." Many also showered the couple with love and best wishes.

Several other photos and videos of the couple's nuptials also surfaced on the internet. Some photos featured the varmala ceremony.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the newlyweds are expected to host a star-studded reception for the actor's colleagues from the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad.

Image: Instagram/@actorshaurya