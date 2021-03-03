Naga Shaurya Wishes Best To 'Play Back' Team For The Release; Arjun Kalyan Responds

As Hari Prasad Jakka’s upcoming movie Play Back will soon be releasing, Telugu actor Naga Shaurya sent some lovely wishes to him along with the entire Play Back's cast ahead of the release. The actor also mentioned some of the cast members in his social media post and further shared the trailer of the film Play Back.

Naga Shaurya recently took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the movie Play Back in which a black coloured phone can be seen kept on the table while the Play Back release date of March 5, 2021, can be seen flashing on the other side. The poster also involved a brief description of the plot of the movie stating how a girl from 1993 calls a guy in 2019 and then asks the fans to see what would happen next. Naga Shaurya stated in the post how Play Back is the first cross-time connection movie of India and sent best wishes to director Hari Prasad Jakka, Arjun Kalyan and the entire Play Back's cast. He then added the link to the Play Back trailer for his fans.

The moment Naga Shaurya posted this on Twitter, one of the significant actors from the movie, Arjun Kalyan responded to his post and thanked him for the best wishes. Take a look at Arjun Kalyan’s response to Naga Shaurya’s tweet in which he sent him the best for his movie ahead of its release.

Thank you so much anna 😍🙏 — Arjun Kalyan (@ArjunKalyan) March 2, 2021

Play Back cast

Bankrolled by Prasadrao Peddineni, Play Back's cast members include some of the finest actors from the industry namely Dinesh Tej, Arjun Kalyan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Tagubotu Ramesh, Gowtham Raju, Spandana, Ananya Nagalla, Karthikeya Krishna Malladi, Ashok Vardhan, TNR, Murthy, Chakrapani Ananda, Deepthi, Vishnu and Jenny.



Also Read Nagarjuna Starrer 'Wild Dog' Gets A Release Date, Saiyami Kher Shares Gripping Poster

Also Read Mohanlal's Movie 'Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea' To Release On May 13, 2021

Play Back plot

Play Back involves a story of a boy, Karthik, who is an investigative crime reporter from 2019 and a girl, Sujatha, who is from 1993. They somehow connect through a phone call and when Karthik comes to know about her difficulties, he helps her out by changing the incidents from her past. The story and screenplay have also been helmed by the director of the film, Hari Prasad Jakka while the music has been given by Kamran.

Also Read Mahesh Babu To Release Third 'Rang De' Song On March 4; Keerthy Suresh Shares Teaser

Also Read Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Date Announced, Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.