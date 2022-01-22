Naga Shaurya's Birthday: First Look Poster & Title Of 'NS22' Out; Shirley Setia To Star

The birthdays of celebrities are often occasions for celebrations for their fans as well. As the fans mark the event with special events, honour the star's work with social media posts and even participate in acts of charity, the stars also return the gestures with special announcements. As Naga Shaurya celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, there were similar scenes.

While fans ensured that they trended terms like 'Happy Birthday Naga Shaurya' and 'HBD Naga Shaurya' and posted some of his best pictures and videos, he too had a special gift for them. The Telugu star launched the first look poster of his latest film. His 22nd film, the project has been titled Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

The film was tentatively known as 'NK 22' all this while and the latest post now confirmed the title.

Naga Shaurya was all smiles in the first look poster of his latest film. Dressed in a green shirt, he seemed to be performing a religious ritual with a vessel in his hand.

He termed his association with the film as a 'crazy experience'. The name of his character seems to be the title of the film, as he wrote that he was hoping that 'Krishna' gets loved by all.

Naga Shaurya is also one of the producers of the film, along with Usha Mulpuri.

The movie also marks the Telugu debut of YouTuber-turned-actor Shirley Setia.

The Telugu film has been helmed by Aneesh Krishna. Veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar is also one of the actors in the cast.

The music was being composed by Saagar Mahathi. Sai Sriram was the cinematographer associated with the project.

The comments section to the post were filled with birthday wishes for the Chandamama Kathalu star. Some were impressed by his looks in the film, calling him 'handsome'. The others shared their excitement for the film, and gave a thumbs up to the title.

Dammm handsome ur looks are😍❤️ ur too cute and handsome in this krishna look😍❤️ happy Happy birthday my love @actorshaurya 😘🙈❤stay blessed and keep smiling always , all the very best for ur upcoming projects😝❤ — Pravee_Nani (@pravee_nani) January 22, 2022

Happiest Birthday Shaurya 😍❤Stay Blessed☺This is a very special day for me and your many fans💜Your happiness is our happiness🙈❤We are proud to be your fan💫❤Very much excited for your upcoming films😍Never ending admiration for you🖤

Your heart core fan❤

Prasanna Tulasi — Prasanna Tulasi💫 (@Prassu__Shaurya) January 22, 2022

The film had gone on floors in April last year, and after a COVID-19-imposed break, the shooting had resumed in July. They had dropped pictures from the shoot at that time.

