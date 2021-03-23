Naga Vishal Opens Up On His Win At The National Film Awards For His Performance In 'KD'

National Film Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious cinema awards in the country. Just like in the previous occasions, a number of prominent film personalities and films have been felicitated this year as well. Among the list of actors who have won this award is Naga Vishal, who is the child actor from KD Engira Karuppu Durai. His victory at the National Film Awards has become one of the highlight moments of the event. The young actor, along with director Madhumita have opened up on the former’s National Award win.

Naga Vishal on his National Award win

Naga Vishal has been awarded the National Award for the film in the category of Best Child Artist in this year’s awards. The film has been brought by Yoodlee production house with Madhumita Sundararaman having directed the project. The film depicts the story of an 8-year-old young child who becomes the travelling companion of an 80-year-old-man. The relationship between the two completely different characters has been given focus in the plot of the film, and a young Naga Vishal has managed to yield a strongly positive response for his performance in the film.

Naga Vishal called his win a “totally unexpected and overwhelming honour”. He further talked about his experience while shooting for the film, saying the cast and crew were like a “family” on the sets. He also called Madhumita his “elder sister”. He further said that he was not “prepared” to win such an award at a national level. The young actor lastly added, “My family and friends are so happy and proud of me today”. Madhumita herself made sure to share a few words on his win. She firstly expressed her gratitude towards the government for recognising their work. She then praised Naga and said, “Sometimes I forget that he is a child, especially when he speaks about his responsibility towards betterment of his family. Naga Vishal brought life to Kutty, and deserves all these accolades and more”.

KD Engira Karuppu Durai has received a strong response by both the critics as well as the audience. Apart from Naga Vishal, the film also stars Mu Ramaswamy in the lead. The film had released in 2019 and went on to receive acclamation internationally.