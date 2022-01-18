South star Nagarjuna Akkineni has been an industry legend ever since his debut. The actor has been entertaining the viewers for over three decades now. He is a well-known personality not only in the South cinema but also in Bollywood and the northern part of India. While many North Indians must have watched and loved his films, he has often been referred to as a 'south actor.' The legendary star recently opened up on the same and mentioned how he hears the same thing all the time.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nagarjuna Akkineni and his son Chaitanya Akkineni opened up on being referred to as a 'South' actor. The Vikram star was asked if he is still called a south actor and he replied with, "All the time." he further mentioned that whenever he walks into a restaurant in Mumbai or Delhi, he can hear people saying, "Woh south ka actor hai." (He is an actor from the south). The actor further added that restaurants are not the only place where he is referred to as a South star. He revealed even at the airport, the security call him that. However, he revealed it does not bother him and is rather proud of it.

Naga Chaitanya on being called a 'South' actor

Nagarjuna's actor son Naga Chaitanya also added the same and mentioned even he is addressed as a South Indian actor all the time. However, the Ye Maaya Chesaave star added he is very happy to be considered as a South Indian actor as their roots are in the South. He further mentioned how South cinema and Bollywood are collaborating in recent times and their division is getting diluted. He also mentioned these collaborations are removing the barrier between the North and South.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya recently starred together in the Telugu film Bangarraju. The supernatural movie was helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and was a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie also stars Kirthi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ra Ramesh, Chalapathi Rao, Brahmaji, Jhansi and Vennela Kishore. The movie is currently running in theatres and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it was welcomed with an open heart by viewers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Image: Twitter/@iamnagarjuna