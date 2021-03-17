Nagarjuna Akkineni Receives 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges The 'eligible' To Take It

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has several movies like Wild Dog, Brahmastra and others in the pipeline, took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 16, Tuesday. The actor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the same. Sharing a picture of himself while taking the jab, he wrote, "Got my Covaxin jab yesterday. Absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine." Before Nagarjuna Akkineni, veteran actor Mohanlal also received his first dose. Several stars in Bollywood like Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, among others, have also taken the coronavirus vaccine.

Mohanlal had also posted a picture of himself while taking the vaccine. He then went on to pen a lengthy note which read, "Took the first shot of Covid vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive." Mohanlal shared two pics; while in the first photo he was seated, in the second, he showed a thumbs up after taking it.

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is basking in the success of his recently released Wild Dog trailer. The trailer of this film was shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela on Twitter. He went on to call the film ferocious and wrote that it's a patriotic tale of a daredevil. He also called his brother Nag cool and energetic and remarked that he's totally fearless, attempting all genres at ease. Chiranjeevi wished the entire team luck. The movie also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Mayank Parakh Prakash Sudarshan, Pradeep, Bilal,Atul Kulkarni and Anish Kuruvilla. The much-anticipated upcomer is written and directed by Ahishor Solomon and is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

On February 16, Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of Soggade Chinni Nayana's actor's segments in Brahmastra. Alia shared glimpses from the sets and thanked Nagarjuna for the memories. More so, she added that it was an honour to work with him in the film. The upcoming fantasy drama will bring Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan on the screen together.