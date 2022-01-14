Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals He Had Doubts About Doing Cameo In Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Nagarjuna Akkineni is 'very excited' about Ayan Mukerji's passion project, Brahmastra, a film about which he was initially 'sceptical'. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 62-year-old actor revealed that he had his reservations about featuring in a cameo in the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: 'I was a little sceptical about doing it'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna Akkineni talked about his initial reaction to the offer. He revealed that he was a 'little sceptical' about doing it in the beginning but then director Ayan Mukerji came to his home and presented it to him. He revealed that he had said, "I just don't want to do a cameo. No point now."

The actor added that when Mukerji presented the whole script to him, his 'vision of the script and the passion' he was putting in was 'amazing' and 'brilliant'. Nagarjuna added that by then, they had shot a bit of the film and the filmmaker showed him that. Nagarjuna revealed watching it, he instantly said 'yes' and he did not even hesitate after that.' He described his cameo character as an 'important' one.

After finishing his portions for the film, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared his experience. He wrote last year, "Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created."

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Promising a world that has never been created before, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has set the expectations high for the fans for his upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra. The filmmaker has been documenting the process behind making the forthcoming magnum opus for over two years via his Instagram. From brainstorming sessions with Ranbir Kapoor and the cast to filming the movie in the scenic locations of India, fans have enjoyed the journey they embarked on with the 38-year-old director.

Recently, the fruit of their hard work of over 10 years was displayed during the motion poster release event which was also attended by the celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli. As per PTI, during the event, Mukerji dished on his film by saying, ''In the last 10 years I and my entire team have worked immensely hard to make this film. We really wanted to create something mind-blowing, unique, never-before-seen. We have worked so hard to make a film so that eventually audiences like our film, which is why we wanted to launch the first thing of Brahmastra with the audience''

