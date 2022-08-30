Nagarjuna Celebrates 63rd Birthday With Wife Amala & Son Akhil; Family Wishes The 'king'

Superstar Nagarjuna had a low-key birthday celebration with his family, including his wife Amala and son Akhil Akkineni. The 63-year-old actor spent quality time with his loved ones, and could be seen cutting the celebratory cake with them in a picture shared on social media. Wishing the 'king', Nagarjuna's son Akhil penned a gratitude note reflecting on their special moments, while Amala also shared a loved-up post for her 'darling husband'.

Nagarjuna rings in his 63rd birthday with wife Amala & son Akhil Akkineni

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akhil shared a perfect family portrait where he could be seen shedding smiles with Nagarjuna-Amala. The trio posed alongside a table having cakes decorated all over. In the caption, Akhil mentioned, "Happy birthday my king! Love these moments, blessed! Have the best year ahead."

Sharing the same picture, Amala also penned a special note that read, "A special day ends with a special moment - Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day.

@akkineniakhil."

The superstar also received wishes from who's who of the entertainment industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Dulquer Salmaan and many more. Nagarjuna also shared a video expressing gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming love and support, further teasing his upcoming releases like The Ghost and Brahmastra. "I promise you, I'm going to entertain you," he mentioned in the clip.

More on Nagarjuna's work front

The actor will take on the role of a highly trained Interpol officer named Vikram in the Praveen Sattaru directorial The Ghost. The movie will also see Nagarjuna romancing Sonal Chauhan, who will play the role of the former's associate. Gul Panag will be seen portraying the role of Nagarjuna's sister, while Anikha Surendran will play his niece.

He also has Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project Brahmastra in the pipeline. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan as well as Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKKINENIAKHIL