Nagarjuna Collaborating With RX 100 Director Ajay Bhupathi For New Project?

If reports are to be believed, Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will collaborate with young filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi for an exciting new project. Nagarjuna is well-known for working with prominent directors and this time around he has given a green signal to the RX 100 director. For the unversed, Ajay Bhupathi rose to fame after winning the award for Best Debut Director in 2019.

What's cooking?

Rumour has it that Nagarjuna had a discussion with Ajay Bhupathi regarding the script of his upcoming movie. As per social media chatter, the Tollywood actor was drawn to the character designed by the filmmaker and it was unlike any character played by Nagarjuna. While the makers have not made any official announcement, speculations have suggested that the movie will be backed by the actor's production house.

(A fan shared a news article that ignited the collaboration rumours between Nagarjuna and Ajay. | Image: Twitter)

Speculations centering on the collaboration between Ajay Bhupathi and the Brahmastra actor were further fueled by a tweet made by a fan. Reportedly, the legendary actor was quite impressed by the approach of the director and felt impressed with the action elements as they were realistic in nature. Interestingly, Nagarjuna was also in talks with writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada for some other project.

Who's saying what?

As per a Telugu-language news article being circulated on social media handles, Nagarjuna has liked the story by the RX 100 director. The article stated (loosely translated to), "Director Mohanraja and writer Prasanna narrated a story to Nagarjuna but he did not finalise the script. However, rumours have suggested that RX 100 director and Nagarjuna will make a movie and it will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi."

Meanwhile

Currently, Ajay Bupathi is working on his latest project titled Mangalavaram. Payal Rajput is playing the main lead in this female-centric movie and plans of making it a pan-Indian film is underway. Payal was also part of Ajay's debut directorial film.